ILT20 2025: Dinesh Karthik set to play for Sharjah Warriorz

Former Indian batter Dinesh Karthik has signed with Sharjah Warriorz for his maiden International League T20 (ILT20) season. He will replace Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis in the team. The Warriorz are currently coached by former South African cricketer JP Duminy. This move expands Karthik's T20 experience, having previously played for Paarl Royals in SA20 earlier this year.

Player's statement 'Excited to be joining Sharjah Warriorz' Expressing his excitement about joining the Warriorz, Karthik said, "I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the DP World ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here." He also added that playing at Sharjah is a dream come true for him.

Career highlights Karthik's T20 career and achievements Karthik's T20 career spans two decades, during which he has played 412 matches and scored 7,537 runs at a strike rate of 136.66. He has also represented India in 60 T20Is, scoring 686 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.61. The Tamil Nadu cricketer was part of the Mumbai Indians team that won the IPL in 2013. He played for five other IPL teams, also captaining Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Coaching stint Experience in T20 cricket Karthik, who retired from Indian cricket after the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, featured in SA20 this year. He then transitioned into coaching with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His stint as batting coach and mentor was instantly successful as RCB won their maiden IPL title. Karthik's six-hitting ability and aggressive approach make him a valuable addition to any T20 team.