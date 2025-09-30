Women's World Cup 2025 to have $13.88 million prize pool

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to be groundbreaking, with a record prize pool of $13.88 million and an all-woman officiating panel. The event will take place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, marking a major milestone in the history of women's cricket. The winner will take home $4.48 million, surpassing even the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions' prize money, according to Firstpost.

Tournament dynamics Thrilling mix of high stakes, quality players, and drama As mentioned, the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup edition will have a total prize pool of $13.88 million, the highest yet in women's cricket. While the previous Women's World Cup (2022) had a pool of $3.5 million, the last Men's ODI World Cup in India offered $10 million. Notably, the 2023 Men's World Cup was also held in India.

Global impact Record prize money, all-women officiating panel The tournament is not just about the prize money, but also about the opportunity it provides for emerging cricket nations. With more challengers than ever vying for the title, this edition promises to be more competitive than ever. The presence of an all-woman officiating panel further highlights the progress being made in women's cricket and its growing recognition on a global scale.

Information Women's World Cup reaches milestone with all-female panel As reported earlier, the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be its first edition with an all-female panel. Earlier, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as the previous two ICC Women's T20 World Cups, had all-female match official panels.