Asia Cup final: India waited an hour before refusing trophy

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has finally broken the silence on the controversial end to the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai. After leading Team India to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the final, Suryakumar expressed disappointment over the post-match presentation ceremony. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Suryakumar revealed the Indian players waited for nearly an hour before refusing to accept the trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Post-match celebration 'We celebrated on the field' Suryakumar revealed that the Indian players celebrated their victory on the field and didn't go back to the dressing room immediately after the match. He said, "Everyone was enjoying the moment on the ground. The entire team was celebrating those who got awards, like Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shivam Dube." "Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That's what I saw. I don't know, some people were making a video of us."

Team stance No government or BCCI interference, says Suryakumar Suryakumar clarified that the decision to refuse the trophy set to be presented by Naqvi was a collective one taken on the field, and not an order from the BCCI or government officials. He said, "Let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won't take it." "We saw someone who was their representative taking the trophy and running away."

Standoff details Naqvi took away the trophy with him During an hour-long standoff, India reportedly proposed accepting the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam. However, Naqvi stood his ground and insisted that only he would present the prize. After India's reluctance, the presentation was completed without them getting their trophy or winners' medals. Notably, Naqvi not only walked off the stage but also out of the stadium with ACC officials following him with the trophy.