Associate nations with biggest T20I win against a Full Member
Nepal registered a historic T20I series win against West Indies, their first-ever over a Full Member nation. Thrashing WI in the 2nd T20I, Nepal claimed a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah. They posted 173/6 before bowling the Windies out for 83. Notably, Nepal's margin of victory (by runs) is the biggest ever for an Associate nation against a Full Member.
#1
Nepal: 90 runs vs West Indies, Sharjah, 2025
Nepal's 90-run victory over WI was a record-breaking one. They prevailed in their maiden T20I series against a Full Member nation. Meanwhile, WI's 83 is now the lowest-ever score for a Full Member side against an Associate nation in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. Aasif Sheikh (68), Sundeep Jora (63), and Mohammad Aadil Alam (4/24) were the stars for Nepal.
#2
Afghanistan: 81 runs vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi, 2016
The previous record was held by Afghanistan, who were an Associate nation back in 2016. The Ashghar Afghan-led Afghanistan won the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe by 81 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The hosts racked up 215/6 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 134. Mohammad Shahzad laid the foundation for Afghanistan's win with a 67-ball 118 (10 fours and 8 sixes).
#3
Afghanistan: 59 runs vs Zimbabwe, Nagpur, 2016
The two teams clashed again later that year in the ICC T20 World Cup. Afghanistan claimed a 59-run win over Zimbabwe this time after successfully defending 186/6 in Nagpur. Shahzad, Samiullah Shinwari, and Mohammad Nabi powered the Afghans with 40-plus scores. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan-led spin later dismantled Zimbabwe for 127. Rashid was the pick of their bowlers, taking three wickets.