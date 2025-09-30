Associate nations with biggest T20I win against a Full Member

Nepal registered a historic T20I series win against West Indies , their first-ever over a Full Member nation. Thrashing WI in the 2nd T20I, Nepal claimed a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah. They posted 173/6 before bowling the Windies out for 83. Notably, Nepal's margin of victory (by runs) is the biggest ever for an Associate nation against a Full Member.

#1 Nepal: 90 runs vs West Indies, Sharjah, 2025 Nepal's 90-run victory over WI was a record-breaking one. They prevailed in their maiden T20I series against a Full Member nation. Meanwhile, WI's 83 is now the lowest-ever score for a Full Member side against an Associate nation in T20I cricket, as per Cricbuzz. Aasif Sheikh (68), Sundeep Jora (63), and Mohammad Aadil Alam (4/24) were the stars for Nepal.

#2 Afghanistan: 81 runs vs Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi, 2016 The previous record was held by Afghanistan, who were an Associate nation back in 2016. The Ashghar Afghan-led Afghanistan won the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe by 81 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The hosts racked up 215/6 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 134. Mohammad Shahzad laid the foundation for Afghanistan's win with a 67-ball 118 (10 fours and 8 sixes).