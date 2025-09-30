NZ's Rachin Ravindra suffers facial injury ahead of Australia T20Is

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has suffered a facial injury while training for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia . The incident occurred on Tuesday when he collided with a boundary hoarding while attempting to catch a ball. According to an official statement from the New Zealand team, "Ravindra received a facial laceration and will continue to be monitored by the medical team, having passed an initial concussion test at the ground."

Previous incident Ravindra had suffered similar injury in 2025 This isn't the first time Ravindra has suffered a facial injury in 2025. Earlier this year, he was hit on the forehead while trying to catch a ball during a tri-series game against South Africa in Lahore. The incident had forced him to miss the remainder of the tri-series and New Zealand's opening Champions Trophy match against Pakistan.

Upcoming matches T20I series against Australia It remains to be seen how Ravindra's injury will affect his participation in these upcoming games. The T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will begin on October 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The next two matches of the series are scheduled on October 3 and 4 at the same venue.