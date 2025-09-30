Will Hardik Pandya recover in time for Australia ODI series? 

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series in Australia owing to an injury, as per Dainik Jagran. The all-rounder hurt himself during India's Asia Cup Super-4 match against Sri Lanka and missed the final against Pakistan. While Shivam Dube performed well in the final, Pandya's absence from the ODIs will be significant for Team India.

Injury specifics Injury update on Pandya Pandya has been diagnosed with a left quadriceps injury, which could keep him out of action for a month. The BCCI medical team is likely to submit a report on his condition to the team management soon. Even if he recovers quickly, it is unlikely that he will be fit in time for the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19.

Stats Pandya has clocked these numbers in ODIs Pandya has been an integral part of India's ODI team for almost a decade now. Having played 94 games, he has clocked 1,904 runs at a decent average of 32.82. His strike rate reads 110.89. This includes 11 fifties as his highest score in the format reads 92*. With the ball, he has taken 91 wickets at an economy of 5.60 (4W: 1).

Performance review His performance in the Asia Cup In the 2025 Asia Cup, Pandya played six matches, taking four wickets and scoring 48 runs with a best of 38 against Bangladesh. His absence from the ODI series will be felt as India gear up for its next white-ball assignment. However, he is expected to return for the five-match T20I series that follows the ODIs in Australia.