Babar, Rizwan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa Tests 

Pakistan have announced an 18-member squad for the two-match home Test series against South Africa , starting October 12. The team sees the return of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who missed the recent T20 Asia Cup. Shan Masood will continue to lead the side in Tests, with Rizwan returning behind the stumps. Here are further details.

Team dynamics Three uncapped players included The squad, which will be trimmed before the first Test in Lahore, is a mix of experience and youth. Three uncapped players - left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, wrist-spinner Faisal Akram, and wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir - have been given an opportunity to train with the senior side. Pakistan's first Test against South Africa will be played at Gaddafi Stadium from October 12-16. The second match will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20-24.

Preparation Pre-series camp and key players The Pakistan players will gather for a pre-series camp under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches until October 8. The squad includes key bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are likely to open the innings while Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha add depth to the batting order.

Tactical approach Spin options and white-ball matches The selection of Afridi and Akram suggests Pakistan's plan to use spin as a key weapon against South Africa. Nazir also provides an extra wicketkeeping option for the team. After the red-ball series, Pakistan will play three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa from October 28 to November 8. The squads for these white-ball matches will be announced later.