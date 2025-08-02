Next Article
Assam: Class 6 girl accuses 7 seniors of sexual assault
A Class 6 girl in Assam's Kamrup district has accused seven Class 11 students at her school of sexually assaulting her.
Her family reported the incident to school officials, and the police were quickly informed.
An FIR for sexual assault has been registered.
Accused minors detained, being questioned
All seven accused, who are also minors, have been detained and are being questioned by police.
Investigators are talking to the victim, staff, and other students to piece together what happened.
They're also reviewing CCTV footage from the school as they continue gathering evidence for next steps in the case.