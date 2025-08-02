Next Article
Man killed in suspected revenge murder in Tamil Nadu
A 60-year-old man named Karuppaiah was killed by a gang while grazing goats near Devakottai on Saturday.
Police say this attack might be linked to an earlier high-profile murder involving a DMK party official, making the situation even more tense.
Karuppaiah was father of murder accused Vikki
Karuppaiah was the father of Vikki (aka Karunakaran), who is accused of killing Praveenkumar, a DMK sports wing leader.
All suspects in that case were arrested, but now police think Karuppaiah's murder could be payback.
Investigators are still looking for suspects and piecing together what led to this latest tragedy.