Dharmasthala mass burial case: Witness says illegal burials at multiple spots
A fresh twist in the Dharmasthala mass burial case: Jayanth T has told investigators he saw illegal burials at multiple spots in the village.
His account could help the Special Investigation Team (SIT) get closer to the truth behind these disturbing allegations.
Investigators hoping for more answers soon
The SIT is digging along the Netravathi riverbank, acting on tips from a former sanitation worker who said he was forced to bury bodies with assault marks between 1995 and 2014.
Partial skeletal remains have already turned up, backing parts of his story.
With this new witness stepping forward, investigators are hoping for more answers soon.