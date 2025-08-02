Chhattisgarh: 78 kids given anti-rabies shots after dog licks food

Who gave mass vaccination without clear risk?

To be safe, health staff gave anti-rabies shots to 78 students—even though no one showed symptoms.

"The first dose has no side effects," said Veena Verma from the local health center, explaining it was done because families insisted.

Now, locals want action against the cooks for ignoring safety rules.

Officials have launched an investigation and even local politicians are asking who approved the mass vaccination without clear risk.