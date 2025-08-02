Next Article
Delhi man killed for suspected affair with accused's wife
A 35-year-old painter in Delhi was killed by Vanketesh alias Raja (47), who suspected him of having an affair with his wife and not repaying borrowed money.
The murder happened at Vanketesh's home, where he and his friend Gaurav attacked the victim with a plastic rod, belt, punches, and kicks.
Both accused have prior criminal records
The body was found near a shooting range on Surajkund Road after being dumped in an auto-rickshaw.
Police used CCTV footage and fingerprint analysis to identify the victim as Rakesh.
Eyewitness Ritik Diwakar, alias Cheeta, Vanketesh's son-in-law, described how both men beat Rakesh to death.
Both accused have prior criminal records; Gaurav has admitted his role, while police are still piecing together all the evidence.