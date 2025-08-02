Delhi man killed for suspected affair with accused's wife

Both accused have prior criminal records

The body was found near a shooting range on Surajkund Road after being dumped in an auto-rickshaw.

Police used CCTV footage and fingerprint analysis to identify the victim as Rakesh.

Eyewitness Ritik Diwakar, alias Cheeta, Vanketesh's son-in-law, described how both men beat Rakesh to death.

Both accused have prior criminal records; Gaurav has admitted his role, while police are still piecing together all the evidence.