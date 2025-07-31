Next Article
West Bengal: TMC panchayat member killed in broad daylight
Trinamool Congress panchayat member Pintu Chakraborty was attacked and killed by unidentified people at a busy auto-rickshaw stand in Hooghly, West Bengal, while heading home.
Witnesses say the attackers used sharp weapons and quickly fled the scene.
Police are investigating the matter
Chakraborty was rushed to a hospital but sadly didn't survive. Police are investigating and looking for those responsible.
State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, who knew him personally, called the murder shocking and is pushing for a thorough probe.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are hinting at possible TMC infighting behind the attack, but police are still following leads to get answers.