All accused in Malegaon blast case acquitted
All seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—have been acquitted by an NIA court.
The judge said there just wasn't enough solid evidence or proper procedure from investigators to convict anyone.
Both Thakur and Purohit have always maintained they were innocent.
Thakur broke down; Purohit reflected on his journey
Thakur broke down after hearing the verdict, sharing that she had "endured years of humiliation" during the long legal battle.
Purohit called himself "a soldier who loves this country," reflecting on what he's been through.
The case itself dates back to a 2008 blast that killed six people and injured over 100, making this verdict a major moment in a story that's been in the spotlight for more than a decade.