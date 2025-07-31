Next Article
Bihar: 3 students killed in autorickshaw-truck collision
On Thursday morning, five engineering students from a government college in Lakhisarai were headed to catch a train when their autorickshaw crashed into a parked truck on the Lakhisarai-Jamui highway near Manjhuwe village.
Three students died at the scene, while two others were hospitalized with injuries.
Driver fled after accident
The autorickshaw driver fled right after the accident and hasn't been found yet.
Police say they're investigating what led to the crash and working to identify everyone involved.
Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar shared that authorities are gathering all details.