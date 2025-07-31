Maharashtra to give land titles to partition refugees
Big news for Sindhi families in Maharashtra: the state is finally giving out permanent property titles to five lakh families who were displaced during the 1947 Partition.
Under the new 'Special Abhay Yojana-2025,' these families—spread across 35 cities—will get full ownership of their homes and shops, ending decades of uncertainty.
The rollout starts during Revenue Week, August 1-7, 2025.
Tech upgrade for land records
This move isn't just about paperwork—it's about security and dignity for people who've waited generations for a place they can truly call their own.
The scheme also plans to regularize older land encroachments, potentially helping around 30 lakh more families.
Plus, with new drone-based surveys coming up, land records across rural Maharashtra will get a tech upgrade—making things fairer and more transparent for everyone.