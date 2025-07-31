Delhi Metro introduces driverless trains with women-only front coach
Delhi Metro now has a special treat for women on its Magenta and Pink lines—driverless trains with the first coach reserved just for them.
With no driver's cabin up front, women get a clear, uninterrupted view of the tracks, turning regular commutes into something a bit more fun (and selfie-worthy).
Many are loving the fresh perspective and using the space to snap photos or simply enjoy the ride.
DMRC's innovation in motion
Delhi Metro was India's first to roll out driverless trains—starting with the Magenta Line in 2020, then Pink in 2021.
These high-tech trains handle tasks like pre-checks and parking on their own, making rides smoother and safer.
The exclusive experience for women is set to expand to other lines soon as part of DMRC's push for innovation and better commuter experiences.