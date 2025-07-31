Delhi Metro introduces driverless trains with women-only front coach India Jul 31, 2025

Delhi Metro now has a special treat for women on its Magenta and Pink lines—driverless trains with the first coach reserved just for them.

With no driver's cabin up front, women get a clear, uninterrupted view of the tracks, turning regular commutes into something a bit more fun (and selfie-worthy).

Many are loving the fresh perspective and using the space to snap photos or simply enjoy the ride.