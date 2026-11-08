Bihar CM Choudhary asks wealthy to forgo 125 free units
India
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is asking well-off families to voluntarily give up their 125 units of free electricity starting December 1.
He announced this during Diwali in Patna's slum areas, hoping to free up state resources for development and encourage a stronger sense of community.
Bihar campaign launches Dec 1, ₹23,000cr
The campaign will be launched on December 1, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's earlier call for people to give up LPG subsidies.
Bihar spends around ₹23,000 crore each year on electricity subsidies, about ₹10,000 per family, so getting wealthier folks to opt out could help fund other projects.
Those who participate will be recognized for pitching in and helping out.