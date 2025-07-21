Next Article
Bihar's voter list update: 35.7 lakh missing from records
Bihar is wrapping up a massive update of its voter rolls, with nearly 7 crore people already confirming their details ahead of the July 25 deadline.
But the Election Commission has flagged a big gap—about 35.7 lakh voters are untraceable at their listed addresses.
Why does it matter?
These missing voters include those who may have passed away, moved out for good, or ended up registered in more than one place.
To sort things out, thousands of officials are going door-to-door and running special camps across cities.
This is Bihar's first major revision since 2023, aiming to clear out errors and make voting fairer and more accessible for everyone—especially important in a state where every vote really counts.
