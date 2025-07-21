Witch-hunt in Jharkhand: Widow paraded, forced to swallow herbs India Jul 21, 2025

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a 60-year-old widow was assaulted by villagers after being accused of witchcraft.

A witch doctor from another district labeled her a witch and pushed for her expulsion.

The villagers forced her to swallow herbs, confess to being a witch, and paraded her around the village with her head shaved.

She later filed a police complaint about the assault and attempts to take over her property.