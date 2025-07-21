Next Article
Assam kicks off big wetland cleanup, IIHM building comes down
Assam has launched a major drive in Guwahati to reclaim its wetlands, with the demolition of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) building being inspected on July 21.
The goal? Clear out illegal structures from key wetlands like Silsako and Deepor Beel—essential spots that help drain rainwater and keep city floods in check.
What's next: new plans for IIHM, healthier city
The state is reclaiming about 400 acres of lost wetland space. IIHM has already shifted to GS Road, with new facilities coming up in Sonapur.
By restoring these wetlands—originally meant to channel extra water into the Brahmaputra—the government hopes to cut down on flooding and boost Guwahati's environmental health for everyone.