China starts building massive dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet

Will this project hurt downstream countries?

The dam could seriously change how much water reaches India and Bangladesh, affecting farming and flood control for millions.

China says downstream countries won't be hurt, but environmental groups aren't so sure—they warn about lasting damage.

Assam's Chief Minister is keeping an eye on things but doesn't see an immediate threat thanks to the river's many sources.

Still, India is urging China to protect everyone's interests, since this project gives China more control over a key river right near the border.