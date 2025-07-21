Next Article
UP merging small schools into bigger ones: Critics raise concerns
Uttar Pradesh is merging small government schools (those with fewer than 50 students) into bigger ones, aiming to use resources better and boost education quality under NEP 2020.
Since 2017-18, the state has closed nearly 26,000 schools—about a 15.94% drop—with plans to turn merged sites into Balvatika centers for pre-primary kids.
Will this move violate Right to Education Act?
Supporters say this move could solve staffing and resource issues in tiny schools, but critics worry it'll make education harder to access—especially for marginalized children who may have to travel farther.
Some believe it could even violate the Right to Education Act.
The Supreme Court will now hear a challenge against these mergers, after the Allahabad High Court dismissed similar concerns last week.