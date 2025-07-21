Next Article
No more noisy VIP convoys:. Karnataka cops ban sirens
Karnataka's police chief has just banned sirens for VIPs—now, only ambulances, police, and fire trucks can use them on the roads.
Instead of loud escorts, VIP travel will be quietly coordinated using secure wireless systems to keep routes private and traffic moving smoothly.
Why this decision was taken
This change comes after people complained about noisy convoys and traffic jams caused by VIP sirens.
It's also about fairness—no more special treatment for officials when it comes to public roads.
The move lines up with national efforts to make sure everyone follows the same rules and helps cut down on urban noise for everyone.