No plans to ground Boeing 787s in India, clarifies government
After the tragic Air India crash that took 260 lives, a lot of eyes turned to Boeing 787 Dreamliners in India.
Some wondered if these planes would be pulled from service, but the government has cleared things up: there are no plans to ground them right now.
All 33 Dreamliners in India are still flying
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol shared that all 33 Dreamliners in India are still flying (with two just in for routine maintenance).
The aviation authority is running extra inspections on fuel systems—not just for Boeings, but other planes too—to make sure everything meets safety standards.
The goal is to keep flights safe while keeping travel moving.