Monsoon likely to fade by early August: IMD
The IMD says a new low-pressure system will form over the north Bay of Bengal by Thursday, July 24, 2025, thanks to the shifting monsoon trough.
This could bring heavy rain to some spots, but most of India is actually expected to dry out by late July, with the monsoon likely to fade in early August—except along the foothills and west coast.
July is set for above-normal rain nationally
Big rains are headed for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, raising flood and landslide risks.
On the flip side, East and North-East India—including Assam and Meghalaya—are dealing with a rainfall shortage.
Nationally though, July is set for above-normal rain (over 106% of average), which is good news for farmers—unless you're in the Northeast or some southern states where water worries might stick around.
