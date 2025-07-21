Monsoon likely to fade by early August: IMD India Jul 21, 2025

The IMD says a new low-pressure system will form over the north Bay of Bengal by Thursday, July 24, 2025, thanks to the shifting monsoon trough.

This could bring heavy rain to some spots, but most of India is actually expected to dry out by late July, with the monsoon likely to fade in early August—except along the foothills and west coast.