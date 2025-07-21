Next Article
CBSE says: Schools must install CCTV cameras, keep footage for 15 days
CBSE has just told all its schools to set up high-quality CCTV cameras—with both video and audio—pretty much everywhere students hang out: classrooms, labs, corridors, libraries, canteens, playgrounds, and at the gates.
Bathrooms are off-limits though.
Schools have to save the recordings for at least 15 days.
Why is this happening?
This move is all about making school a safer place for everyone—protecting students from bullying or abuse and looking after their emotional well-being too.
It's now a must-do if schools want to stay affiliated with CBSE.
Staff, visitors, and even students are expected to help keep things secure by following the rules and looking out for each other.