3 students drown in KRS dam; man dies at falls
Three young nursing students from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences—Prashanth, Krishna, and Siddesh—lost their lives after accidentally drowning in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam backwaters on Sunday.
They reportedly didn't realize how deep the water was after recent rains, and none of them could swim.
Bodies recovered, case registered
Firefighters and local swimmers helped recover their bodies, and a case has been registered at Yelawala police station.
On the same day, Ramesh, a 35-year-old from Bengaluru, drowned at Talasi Abbi Falls while trying to take a photo.
Both incidents are a tough reminder to be extra careful around water during Karnataka's rainy season.