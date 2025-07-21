Mumbai train blasts: HC acquits 12 convicted for 189 deaths

Confessions made under alleged torture couldn't be trusted: Judges

Judges pointed out that key evidence, like arms and maps, didn't actually link to the blasts, and confessions made under alleged torture couldn't be trusted.

Back in 2015, a special court had sentenced five to death and seven to life in prison under anti-terror laws.

Now, with this acquittal, survivors' families are left frustrated and big questions remain about who was really behind one of India's worst terror attacks.