Mumbai train blasts: HC acquits 12 convicted for 189 deaths
The Bombay High Court has overturned the convictions of all 12 people jailed for the deadly 2006 Mumbai train blasts, saying there just wasn't enough solid evidence.
The attacks killed 189 and injured more than 800 commuters during rush hour on local trains—a tragedy that shook the city.
Confessions made under alleged torture couldn't be trusted: Judges
Judges pointed out that key evidence, like arms and maps, didn't actually link to the blasts, and confessions made under alleged torture couldn't be trusted.
Back in 2015, a special court had sentenced five to death and seven to life in prison under anti-terror laws.
Now, with this acquittal, survivors' families are left frustrated and big questions remain about who was really behind one of India's worst terror attacks.