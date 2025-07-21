Next Article
Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava takes oath as Madras HC Chief
Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava just took over as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday.
The swearing-in happened at Raj Bhavan in Chennai, with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi leading the ceremony.
Before this, Justice Shrivastava was heading the Rajasthan High Court since February 2024.
Justice Shrivastava's journey in law
Starting his legal career back in 1987, Justice Shrivastava has worked across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan courts, focusing mainly on Constitutional law.
He comes from a family deeply rooted in education and law.
The oath ceremony saw big names like Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other political leaders showing their support as he steps into this new role.