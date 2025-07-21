Next Article
Andhra Pradesh aims to produce 1.5 million tons green hydrogen annually
Andhra Pradesh just announced a big goal: making 1.5 million tons of green hydrogen every year by 2029.
At the Green Hydrogen Valley summit in Amaravati, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared plans to ramp up electrolyzer production and bring down hydrogen costs from ₹460 to ₹160 per kilo, thanks to new research and tech.
Creating India's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem by 2030
To pull this off, the state is building out infrastructure for 25 GW of renewable energy and putting ₹500 crore into innovation—plus backing 50 start-ups working on green hydrogen.
The idea is to create India's biggest green hydrogen ecosystem by 2030, with dedicated corridors.
This push also supports India's national clean energy goals for the decade ahead.