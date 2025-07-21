Next Article
Woman, a father arrested for tryingbus poison family in UP
In Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her father were arrested after allegedly trying to poison eight family members by mixing a toxic chemical into wheat flour.
Their plan was caught just in time when someone noticed a strange smell coming from the flour.
Family feud at the center
Police say the incident happened because of ongoing arguments between the woman, Malti Devi, and her sister-in-law.
Devi confessed that constant family fights led her to this step.
The case has left the local community shocked as investigations continue.