Next Article
Historic impeachment motion against SC judge—what's happening?
Justice Yashwant Varma is facing impeachment after unaccounted cash was reportedly found at his home in March.
Lawmakers from across the political spectrum—including BJP, Congress, TDP, JDU, and CPM—have backed the move.
Big names like Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, and Ravi Shankar Prasad have also signed on.
Rare impeachment motion against SC judge
This rare impeachment motion shows that leaders from all major parties are coming together to call out alleged misconduct in the judiciary.
For the process to move forward, at least 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha MPs had to sign—so it's a big deal.
Next up: a special three-member committee will investigate under the Judges Inquiry Act, aiming for transparency and accountability at the highest level.
```