Historic impeachment motion against SC judge—what's happening?

Rare impeachment motion against SC judge

This rare impeachment motion shows that leaders from all major parties are coming together to call out alleged misconduct in the judiciary.

For the process to move forward, at least 100 Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha MPs had to sign—so it's a big deal.

Next up: a special three-member committee will investigate under the Judges Inquiry Act, aiming for transparency and accountability at the highest level.

```