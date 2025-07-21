Next Article
Man found buried under floor tiles in own home
A real-life crime straight out of a movie—Vijay Chavan, 35, was found buried beneath the floor tiles of his own home in Palghar after being missing for over two weeks.
His brothers noticed something off with the tiles and a strange smell, leading them to alert police, who made the grim discovery.
Wife, neighbor are main suspects
Vijay's wife Komal and their neighbor Monu, both missing for two days now, are the main suspects. Police believe the two may have been in a relationship and could be connected to Vijay's death.
Vijay's brothers had already reported him missing earlier this month. The search is on as police work to piece together what really happened.