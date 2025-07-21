Indian Railways lost ₹573cr due to financial mismanagement: CAG audit

How different zones contributed to the massive loss

Northern Railway alone missed out on ₹148.6 crore by not collecting land license fees, while nine other zones failed to recover another ₹55.5 crore from mining contributions.

There were also losses from not charging for shunting (₹50.8 crore) and delays in equipment licensing (₹23.2 crore).

On top of that, money got stuck in unused infrastructure—like an ₹11.8 crore bridge no one uses and a coach plant worth ₹12.7 crore that's barely running—showing just how much work is needed to get things on track.