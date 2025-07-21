Indian Railways lost ₹573cr due to financial mismanagement: CAG audit
A new government audit just revealed that Indian Railways has lost track of over ₹573 crore due to financial slip-ups and mismanaged projects.
The CAG report, shared in Parliament, points out that while the railways are aiming to modernize, old problems with collecting money and handling assets are still holding them back.
How different zones contributed to the massive loss
Northern Railway alone missed out on ₹148.6 crore by not collecting land license fees, while nine other zones failed to recover another ₹55.5 crore from mining contributions.
There were also losses from not charging for shunting (₹50.8 crore) and delays in equipment licensing (₹23.2 crore).
On top of that, money got stuck in unused infrastructure—like an ₹11.8 crore bridge no one uses and a coach plant worth ₹12.7 crore that's barely running—showing just how much work is needed to get things on track.