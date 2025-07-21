Next Article
UP: 13 students injured in van-truck collision
A school van from MSA Education Centre collided with a truck in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning, leaving 13 students and their driver injured.
The crash happened around 9:30am near the Ibrahimpur culvert, and witnesses saw smoke coming from the van right after impact.
Injured kids taken to hospital
Locals and kanwariyas quickly stepped in to help the injured kids and driver.
Most victims were taken to Chhibramau hospital, while two children with more serious injuries were sent to Tirwa Medical College.
Police have seized the truck and are now looking for its driver as part of their investigation into what caused the accident.