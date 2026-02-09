Bird flu hits 2 villages in Andhra Pradesh
Bird flu has been confirmed in two villages of Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district after nearly 90 chickens died suddenly over the weekend (Feb 7-8, 2026).
Authorities acted fast—culling was completed at two farms to stop the spread.
8 rapid response teams at work
Eight rapid response teams jumped into action, working with local officials to cull birds and safely bury them.
Movement of birds is now restricted, and extra cleaning steps are in place.
Director Damodara Naidu visited the area and told teams to stay alert for any unusual bird deaths.
Samples have gone for more testing, and farmers will get compensation for their losses.
Chicken prices crash as rumors spread
Chicken prices in Rayalaseema dropped from ₹220 to ₹140 per kilo as rumors about bird flu spread panic.
Officials are reassuring everyone: bird-to-human transmission is rare and consumption of properly cooked poultry and eggs is safe.