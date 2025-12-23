Bird flu outbreak in Kerala: H5N1 detected in Alappuzha, Kottayam

Kerala is dealing with a fresh bird flu scare as the H5N1 strain has been confirmed in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam. The affected zones include several villages and panchayats, making local authorities step up fast.

What's being done about it? Officials are culling all domestic birds within a 1-km radius of the outbreak spots and have banned poultry movement for 10km around.

This follows strict government rules to keep things from spiraling—the most recent outbreak in 2025 led to tens of thousands of birds dying or being culled.

Why does this keep happening here? Kuttanad's unique open duck farming across rice paddies makes it easy for the virus to spread, especially with migratory birds flying through.

Farms with more paddies see much higher infection rates.