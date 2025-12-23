Biryani is still India's go-to comfort food, says Swiggy's 2025 report

Foodies got more adventurous (and stayed up late)

This year saw people branching out: users tried 20% more unique cuisines and explored 30% more restaurants than before.

Korean food exploded in popularity—up 17 times! Health-focused meals also took off.

Plus, late-night munchies were real: orders after 11pm surged nearly three times faster than dinner ones, with pizza and cake topping those midnight wishlists.