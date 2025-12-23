Biryani is still India's go-to comfort food, says Swiggy's 2025 report
Biryani has claimed the top spot on Swiggy for the 10th year straight, with a jaw-dropping 93 million orders in 2025—that's one every few seconds!
Chicken biryani led the pack, while burgers, pizzas, and veg dosas also made strong showings as favorite cravings.
Foodies got more adventurous (and stayed up late)
This year saw people branching out: users tried 20% more unique cuisines and explored 30% more restaurants than before.
Korean food exploded in popularity—up 17 times! Health-focused meals also took off.
Plus, late-night munchies were real: orders after 11pm surged nearly three times faster than dinner ones, with pizza and cake topping those midnight wishlists.
Why does it matter?
India's food delivery scene is booming—the market could cross $125 billion by 2030.
The organized sector is growing twice as fast as the rest and now drives most of the industry's growth.
So whether you're a biryani loyalist or love to try new eats at odd hours, you're part of a massive food revolution.