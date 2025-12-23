Vaishno Devi shrine tightens yatra rules for New Year crowd India Dec 23, 2025

Heading to Vaishno Devi this New Year?

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has rolled out stricter rules: you now need to start your trek within 10 hours of getting your RFID card and return to Katra within 24 hours of starting the yatra.

It's all about keeping things safer and less crowded due to the New Year rush.