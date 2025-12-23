Next Article
Vaishno Devi shrine tightens yatra rules for New Year crowd
India
Heading to Vaishno Devi this New Year?
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has rolled out stricter rules: you now need to start your trek within 10 hours of getting your RFID card and return to Katra within 24 hours of starting the yatra.
It's all about keeping things safer and less crowded due to the New Year rush.
What's changing and why it matters
Before, people could hang around Bhawan for days, which led to packed paths and long waits—especially during festivals.
Now, with tighter timing and mandatory online registration, the board hopes to cut down congestion, speed up emergency responses, and make the journey smoother—especially for older folks, women, and kids.
Plus, shorter queues mean you'll spend less time waiting for darshan.