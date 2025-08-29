Next Article
BJP worker files defamation case over false Modi remarks link
A BJP worker from Madhya Pradesh, Nek Mohammad Rizvi, has filed a defamation complaint after his photos were shared online, falsely connecting him to insulting remarks about PM Modi during a Congress event in Bihar.
Rizvi called it a "conspiracy" against him and the party, and even shared screenshots as part of his complaint.
Real person behind remarks was arrested on August 29
Turns out, the real person behind the remarks was Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja from Bihar's Darbhanga district—he was arrested on August 29, after the incident occurred on August 27.
The remarks led to political clashes between BJP and Congress workers in Patna, stirring up even more tension in the region.