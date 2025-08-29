Next Article
COVID-19 cases rising in the US again
COVID-19 is making a comeback this summer across the US, with cases climbing fastest in South Central and Western states.
Wastewater tests are picking up high virus levels in places like Texas, Utah, Nevada, Alaska, and Hawaii—basically flagging outbreaks before people even get tested.
States like Arkansas and Louisiana are seeing positivity rates around 15%, with regional spikes noted in several areas.
Reasons for the uptick
The uptick is mostly tied to more travel and folks hanging out indoors with the AC on—plus, immunity from last fall's booster shots is fading.
The main variants now aren't causing worse symptoms than before but still spread easily.
Updated vaccines exist but are mostly for seniors right now, and younger adults don't have easy access.