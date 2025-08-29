Flash floods wash away Kiratpur-Manali highway, NHAI allocates ₹100cr

NHAI's big plans for safer, faster road

NHAI isn't just patching things up—they're planning tunnels and elevated roads to make this stretch safer long-term, with a detailed project report in the works.

They're also funding repairs for an alternate route (currently only open to light vehicles).

Plus, the long-awaited four-laning of this highway—started in 2013 and was formally inaugurated on March 11, 2024; a section is still under construction—promises to shave about three hours off your trip once it opens.