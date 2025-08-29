Flash floods wash away Kiratpur-Manali highway, NHAI allocates ₹100cr
After severe flash floods wrecked the Kiratpur-Manali highway (NH 21), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has quickly allocated ₹100 crore for urgent repairs.
Ten sections on the Kullu-Manali section were completely washed away and five more damaged, cutting off a key route between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
On August 29, 2025, NHAI's chairman met with teams to review the situation regarding restoration efforts.
NHAI's big plans for safer, faster road
NHAI isn't just patching things up—they're planning tunnels and elevated roads to make this stretch safer long-term, with a detailed project report in the works.
They're also funding repairs for an alternate route (currently only open to light vehicles).
Plus, the long-awaited four-laning of this highway—started in 2013 and was formally inaugurated on March 11, 2024; a section is still under construction—promises to shave about three hours off your trip once it opens.