Next Article
Karnataka to introduce state law for online gaming
After the Centre banned real-money online gaming last week, Karnataka is gearing up to introduce its own law for "games of skill."
The new rules come as the state tries to protect its massive gaming market—nearly 30% of India's total—and protect the interests of its gaming industry and economy.
IT minister explains why state law is necessary
IT Minister Priyank Kharge says a state law will help protect legal revenue, encourage innovation, and keep out shady practices like money laundering.
With over 2 lakh people working in India's gaming industry and more than 2,000 companies involved, there's a lot at stake.
The government plans to set up strict checks like KYC and anti-money laundering protocols while talking with key departments before finalizing anything.