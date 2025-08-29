Karnataka to introduce state law for online gaming

IT minister explains why state law is necessary

IT Minister Priyank Kharge says a state law will help protect legal revenue, encourage innovation, and keep out shady practices like money laundering.

With over 2 lakh people working in India's gaming industry and more than 2,000 companies involved, there's a lot at stake.

The government plans to set up strict checks like KYC and anti-money laundering protocols while talking with key departments before finalizing anything.