Indore girl runs away with stranger after boyfriend ditches her

After her boyfriend ghosted her at the station, Shraddha was so upset she tried to jump off a moving train. Karan stepped in just in time. The two traveled together and got married at a temple in Maheshwar. When Karan's family wouldn't take them in, they moved on to Mandsaur.

Now, they're being questioned by the police

Shraddha's family had been frantically searching for her—offering a ₹51,000 reward and even posting her photo upside down for luck.

After she reached out for marriage papers, her father brought her home.

Now the couple is being questioned by police, and Shraddha's dad says he'll only accept the marriage if she still wants it after 10 days and some time to reflect.