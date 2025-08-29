Indore girl runs away with stranger after boyfriend ditches her
In a twist straight out of a movie, Shraddha Tiwari from Indore tried to run away with her boyfriend last week, but he ditched her at the station.
Heartbroken and alone, Shraddha ended up meeting Karan Yogi, an electrician, who stopped her from making a drastic decision—and then unexpectedly proposed.
She said yes.
They got married at a temple in Maheshwar
After her boyfriend ghosted her at the station, Shraddha was so upset she tried to jump off a moving train. Karan stepped in just in time.
The two traveled together and got married at a temple in Maheshwar.
When Karan's family wouldn't take them in, they moved on to Mandsaur.
Now, they're being questioned by the police
Shraddha's family had been frantically searching for her—offering a ₹51,000 reward and even posting her photo upside down for luck.
After she reached out for marriage papers, her father brought her home.
Now the couple is being questioned by police, and Shraddha's dad says he'll only accept the marriage if she still wants it after 10 days and some time to reflect.