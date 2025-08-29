Karnataka doubles property registration fees to boost revenue collections
Starting August 31, 2025, buying property in Karnataka will get pricier as the government doubles the registration fee from 1% to 2%.
This move is meant to help the state recover from recent revenue shortfalls.
With this hike, total transaction costs (including stamp duty and other charges) will now be around 7.6%, up from 6.6%.
Builders concerned about the impact on property sales
Even with this increase, Karnataka's fees are still lower than Tamil Nadu's hefty 11%.
The new rates also apply to big-ticket deals like Joint Development Agreements and General Power of Attorney transactions.
Some builders aren't thrilled—they say the e-Khata mandate is already slowing down property activity, and this extra cost might not help things pick up.
The state hopes these changes will boost collections after falling short of last year's ₹26,000 crore target and being behind on this year's ₹28,000 crore target.