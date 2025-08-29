Karnataka doubles property registration fees to boost revenue collections

Builders concerned about the impact on property sales

Even with this increase, Karnataka's fees are still lower than Tamil Nadu's hefty 11%.

The new rates also apply to big-ticket deals like Joint Development Agreements and General Power of Attorney transactions.

Some builders aren't thrilled—they say the e-Khata mandate is already slowing down property activity, and this extra cost might not help things pick up.

The state hopes these changes will boost collections after falling short of last year's ₹26,000 crore target and being behind on this year's ₹28,000 crore target.