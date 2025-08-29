Delhi's wettest August since 2010: Heavy rain triggers traffic chaos
Delhi had a rough Friday as heavy rain flooded streets and exposed the city's shaky infrastructure.
Safdarjung saw 63.7mm of rainfall by afternoon, with waterlogging so bad in Patparganj that people were wading through waist-deep water.
A road even collapsed near Jamia Nagar Metro station, making things worse on Mathura Road.
Traffic police got 28 calls about jams all over the city till 8pm.
More rain expected in coming days
To tackle the chaos, extra traffic police were sent to 88 flood-prone spots, but big roads like Outer Ring Road still turned into parking lots during rush hour.
With 400.1mm of rain this August—making it Delhi's wettest August since 2010—the India Meteorological Department says more showers are coming soon, so expect more waterlogged streets and slow commutes in the days ahead.