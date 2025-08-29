Delhi: 3 kids injured after wall of abandoned house collapses India Aug 29, 2025

Three children, aged 8 to 10, were injured on Friday afternoon in Mandawali, East Delhi, when a wall of an abandoned house collapsed after heavy rain.

The kids were heading home from school when they got trapped under debris but are now stable with head and hand injuries after being rescued and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.