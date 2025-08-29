Next Article
Delhi: 3 kids injured after wall of abandoned house collapses
Three children, aged 8 to 10, were injured on Friday afternoon in Mandawali, East Delhi, when a wall of an abandoned house collapsed after heavy rain.
The kids were heading home from school when they got trapped under debris but are now stable with head and hand injuries after being rescued and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the neglected property
Firefighters and local residents teamed up for a fast rescue—thanks to a woman who witnessed the collapse and alerted police, the kids were freed within half an hour.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the neglected property.