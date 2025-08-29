Delhi's iconic double-decker busses may return after 36 years

DTC already runs over 3,500 electric busses

For these double-deckers to actually hit the streets, DTC teams are checking possible routes for things like overbridge heights and tree branches—since the test bus stands 4.75 meters tall and fits over 63 people.

Past attempts for big events didn't work out because of similar hurdles.

Meanwhile, DTC already runs over 3,500 electric busses and plans to boost that number beyond 6,000 this year.

Plus, there's talk of bringing back "Delhi Darshan" tourist circuits with new busses too.