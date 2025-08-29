Delhi's iconic double-decker busses may return after 36 years
Delhi is set to roll out its classic double-decker busses again, last seen in 1989.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is kicking off a pilot run with a trial bus from Ashok Leyland, now parked at Okhla depot.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh says they're testing if these tall busses can safely handle city traffic and challenges like low bridges and overhanging tree canopies.
DTC already runs over 3,500 electric busses
For these double-deckers to actually hit the streets, DTC teams are checking possible routes for things like overbridge heights and tree branches—since the test bus stands 4.75 meters tall and fits over 63 people.
Past attempts for big events didn't work out because of similar hurdles.
Meanwhile, DTC already runs over 3,500 electric busses and plans to boost that number beyond 6,000 this year.
Plus, there's talk of bringing back "Delhi Darshan" tourist circuits with new busses too.