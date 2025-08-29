Next Article
India, Japan call for quick justice in Pahalgam terror attack
India and Japan have strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives.
At a recent summit, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba called for those behind the attack—including The Resistance Front (TRF)—to be brought to justice quickly.
Both nations reaffirmed their stand against violent extremism
Both leaders urged tougher action on UN-listed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, highlighting their shared stand against violent extremism.
They also talked about eliminating terrorist financing channels, backing peace in Ukraine under international law, and voiced concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis—calling for the immediate and sustainable ceasefire, release of all hostages, and protection of civilians.