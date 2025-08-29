India, Japan call for quick justice in Pahalgam terror attack

Both nations reaffirmed their stand against violent extremism

Both leaders urged tougher action on UN-listed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, highlighting their shared stand against violent extremism.

They also talked about eliminating terrorist financing channels, backing peace in Ukraine under international law, and voiced concern over Gaza's humanitarian crisis—calling for the immediate and sustainable ceasefire, release of all hostages, and protection of civilians.